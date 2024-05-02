“Partial Land Allocation For The Shillong Western Bypass Completed” : Dy CM Tynsong

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for Shillong’s infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Wednesday that partial land allocation for the Shillong Western Bypass has been completed.

The allotted land has been transferred to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to facilitate the commencement of road construction.

According to Tynsong, the process is proceeding as planned, with the deputy commissioners of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts overseeing the partial handover.

He assured that efforts are underway to expedite the remaining land transfer to NHIDCL.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong provided updates on the Shillong-Dawki road project, acknowledging the challenges posed by previous delays.

However, he expressed optimism regarding the ongoing construction, particularly in packages I and II, emphasising that construction activities are advancing smoothly.

Notably, the Shillong Western Bypass and the Shillong-Dawki road project hold immense significance for the connectivity and economic development in Meghalaya.