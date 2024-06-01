Nagaland Election Commission Holds Coordination Meeting On Preparation Of Upcoming ULB Elections

NET Web Desk

A review and coordination meeting on the preparation of upcoming ULB elections was held with Chief Secretary, along with the Home Commissioner, Commissioner & Secretary, Municipal Affairs Department, State Nodal Officer for State Election Commission and Police Nodal Officer at Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Kohima on May 29.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed on having a close coordination between the Commission and the State Government Officers deputed for the election in order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

The State Election Commissioner briefed the house on various preparatory steps and measures that the Commission has taken for the smooth conduct of the election.

Commissioner further informed the house that all electoral processes are proceeding as per the election schedule and requested all concerned to continue working with the same commitment to ensure that the election is successfully completed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Police Nodal Officer updated the members on the security arrangements being put in place to ensure a peaceful poll.