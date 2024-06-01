No Work, No Food Narrative- a Ploy of CPIM to Mislead People in Tripura, Claims Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 01, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Tripura Pradesh took to the streets of Agartala on Saturday in a protest rally led by Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The rally was a response to what the BJYM claims are “false propaganda” spread by the Left Front’s student and youth organizations namely the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The BJYM which is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized the march to counter allegations of deteriorating law and order and lack of employment and sustenance in the state. The BJYM state president and MLA Sushanta Deb along with other leaders and karyakartas joined the march.

Addressing the media, Minister Chowdhury vehemently criticized the state’s main opposition party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), along with the Congress and left-aligned student youth organizations. “Their narrative of no work, no food is nothing but a ploy to mislead the public,” stated Chowdhury. He further emphasized, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, a people-oriented government is at the helm working tirelessly for the welfare of the state.”

Minister Chowdhury also took the opportunity to assert the BJP-led coalition’s position ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 4. “I want to declare emphatically that the BJP-led coalition is poised to return to power and will form the government for the third consecutive term under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he proclaimed.

The protest march was initiated by each mandal culminated in a central procession in Agartala. The demonstrators navigated various routes throughout the city, showcasing their solidarity and commitment to the BJP’s governance and principles.