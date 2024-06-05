Tripura: Residents Protest Over Retaining Wall Collapse & Problem in Communication; ONGC Promises Quick Resolution

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s North Hurua Ward No. 4 in Dharmanagar under North district have faced significant disruptions for the past 10-12 days following the collapse of a guard wall next to the ONGC facility. Frustration peaked on Wednesday morning as repeated requests to ONGC officials went unanswered, prompting the community to take decisive action.

At approximately 7:30 am, local residents initiated a road blockade, effectively halting all movement in the area. News of the protest quickly spread, drawing the attention of several key figures. North Hurua Gram Panchayat Chief Sukta Das, Akhanda Rashtriya Hindu Sena State President Abhinash Krishna Das, and officers from the Kadamtala police station arrived on the scene to address the situation.

Chief Sukta Das emphasized the urgency of the matter stating, “The collapse has made it nearly impossible for residents to go about their daily lives. We have been patient, but the lack of response from ONGC left us with no choice but to protest.”

Abhinash Krishna Das echoed these sentiments adding, “The community’s safety and convenience should be a top priority. We stand with the people in demanding immediate action from ONGC.”

Following prolonged discussions, the blockade was partially lifted at around 11:30 am. However, residents continued to block the road in front of the ONGC gate, preventing vehicles from entering until senior ONGC officials arrived.

ONGC officials including Engineer Civil Engineer Plantation in-charge eventually responded to the situation. After speaking with Abhinash Krishna Das, the officials committed to constructing a temporary road within two days and a permanent road within 20-25 days. Additionally, they promised to restore hydroelectric connections immediately.

By 1:30 pm, the road blockade was fully lifted, allowing normal traffic to resume. The swift resolution was welcomed by the community, although vigilance remains high to ensure ONGC fulfills its promises.

Ward No. 4 member Santosh Das expressed cautious optimism saying, “We are grateful for the prompt commitments made today. However, we will continue to monitor the progress to ensure these promises are kept.”

The incident underscores the critical need for responsive communication between corporations and the communities they impact. As North Hurua residents await the promised infrastructure improvements, their collective action serves as a reminder of the power of community solidarity in the face of adversity.