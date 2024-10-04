XI North East Zone Shooting Championship 2024 Concludes

NET Web Desk

The XI North East Zone Shooting Championship 2024 came to a close on October 1, after six days of intense competition. The event, held at the Aries Sports Complex Shooting Ranges in Bamunpukhuri-I, saw participation from 369 shooters – 245 men and 124 women – from six North Eastern states.

The states represented were Assam (144 participants), Arunachal Pradesh (4), Manipur (73), Meghalaya (52), Mizoram (28), and Nagaland (37). Additionally, 25 shooters from the Assam Rifle Marksmanship Unit and 6 from the Army Marksmanship Unit took part.

The championship was organized by the Aries Rifle and Pistol Shooting Academy, Khelo India Centre, Dimapur, and conducted by the Nagaland Rifle Association under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India.

Nagaland secured a total of 12 medals, comprising 5 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze. Notable winners included Echenlemla Aier, who bagged two gold medals in the 10m Air Rifle Sub Youth Women Individual and 10m Air Rifle Youth Women Individual categories.

Other Nagaland medalists included:

– Kimatsung Jamir (Silver, 10m Air Rifle Men Individual; Silver, 50m Rifle 3 Position Men Individual; Gold, 50m Rifle Peep Sight Prone ISSF)

– Wapangnungla Longkumer (Silver, 10m Air Rifle Women Individual)

– Chizou Sorhienuo (Gold, 10m Air Rifle Senior Master Women Individual)

– Vikuo Metha (Bronze, 10m Air Pistol Master Men Individual)

– Lanu Rongsenkaba Jamir (Silver, 25m Standard Pistol Master Men Individual)

– M. Tiatemjen Jamir (Bronze, 50m Rifle Peep Sight Prone Men Individual)

– Lanu Akumtoshi Jamir (Gold, 50m Rifle 3 Position Master Men Individual; Silver, 50m Rifle Peep Sight Prone Master Men Individual)

The championship showcased exceptional shooting skills from participants across the North East region.