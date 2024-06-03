27 Nurses From Meghalaya Ready To Elevate Their Career In Japan

NET Web Desk

As many as twenty-seven nurses from Meghalaya are set to begin their professional journey in Japan after completing Japanese language training.

With their new-found skill, the nurses will be placed across various hospitals and care homes in Japan.

As part of the “Skills Meghalaya” scheme, the Meghalaya Government is sponsoring Rs 50,000 for each candidate through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS). This support aims to cover three hundred nurses in the coming years.

Notably, the selection of these nurses followed an Overseas Nursing Job Fair held in August 2023, which saw an overwhelming response with over one thousand registrations from across the state. This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide employment opportunities for nurses and to enhance their professional skills.

Four firms, including NAVIS, have been identified as sending organizations.

An MoU was signed with these firms on December 7, 2023, to facilitate language training and job placements in countries such as Japan, the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.