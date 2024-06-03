Tripura: Pekucherra Refugees Appeal to District Magistrate Amidst Dire Living Conditions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 03, 2024: In a heartfelt plea for basic human necessities, the refugees of Tripura’s Pekucherra in Paniasagar sub-division under North district have approached the District Magistrate with a deputation that paints a grim picture of their living conditions. “We have no food, no water,” revealed a spokesperson for the refugees, “hundreds of families are forced to reside in makeshift homes constructed from cloth, bamboo, and polythene.”

The plight of these individuals is not new; for nearly two decades, communities such as Anandabazar, Dashada Gochi Ram Para, and Jayashree Prakriti have been displaced due to caste-related violence. Their current abode, a temporary settlement in Pekucherra village within the Panisagar subdivision, has been their home for approximately a month. However, the Forest department’s actions have only added to their hardships. “Our drinking water supply is intermittently cut off, and our homes are frequently dismantled,” a resident shared, highlighting the ongoing struggle for survival.

The financial strain on these families is palpable, with 28 families pooling their limited resources to send representatives to the District Magistrate. “We have nowhere else to go,” expressed a member of the deputation, underscoring the urgency of their situation. The community faces a constant battle against the elements, with the “sun-rain game” threatening their fragile shelters.

The refugees, who are Indian citizens with the right to vote, have been served three notices by the forest department, warning them of an impending eviction if they do not dismantle their shelters by June 6. In a bid to seek relief, a humanitarian deputation was presented to the North district’s District Magistrate on Monday. The refugees’ plea is clear: “We are citizens of this country, and we deserve to live with dignity.”

As the refugees await a response, the question looms: will the authorities heed their humanitarian appeal? The answer remains to be seen, but the hope for a compassionate resolution endures.