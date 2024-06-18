Nagaland Govt Constitutes ‘Fact-Finding Technical Team’ To Examine Ongoing Construction Of Kohima-Mao Road

NET Web Desk

In order to examine in detail the construction of the ongoing Kohima-Mao (National Highway-2) road, Nagaland Government has constituted a Fact-Finding Technical Team which will be headed by the Chief Engineer, PWD (National Highway) as convenor, the District Administration/Representative, Kohima, Executive Engineer, PWD (NH), Kohima Division; and three representatives from concerned NGOs as members.

In a notification issued by the Nagaland Works and Housing Department (Work branch) on June 15 stated that the team will assess and examine whether the ongoing construction of the road is as per the Detailed Project Report or contract agreement.

The team will have to investigate all aspects of work quality and safety audit, as well as find the reasons for the undue delay in the completion of the road project.

The team can also look into any other relevant issues as deemed necessary and fit.

Additionally, it directed to the Executive Director (P), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Kohima to provide all relevant documents, DPR, and records as sought by the team.

While, the General Manager, NHIDCL of the Kohima-Mao Road, was also directed to accompany and assist the team during the site visits.

Further, the team after examining the issues raised by the SAPO and SAYO in detail, will complete the work and submit the report within three weeks from the issue of the notification.

Meanwhile, following the proactive steps and intervention by the State Government to resolve the matter, the Southern Angami Public Organisation ( SAPO) appealed to the Southern Angami Youth Organisation to temporarily withhold the proposed highways traffic closure.

The SAPO expressed appreciation to the State Government for the constitution of a fact-finding team to investigate the ongoing construction of the Kohima-Mao road project.