Saleng A. Sangma Wins Tura; Ricky AJ Syngkon Secures Shillong Seat In Meghalaya LS Polls

In a landmark victory, Saleng A. Sangma of the Congress party has emerged triumphant in the Tura Parliamentary Constituency, marking a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.

Sangma secured his win by a substantial margin of 1,55,241 votes, defeating the incumbent Agatha K. Sangma.

Additionally, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon has won the Shillong Parliamentary seat with an overwhelming margin.

Syngkon defeated the sitting Congress MP Vincent Pala, securing a landslide victory by 3,71,910 votes.

Vincent Pala received 1,99,168 votes, while NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh came in third with 1,86,488 votes.

