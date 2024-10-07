Manipur: Chief Minister Engages With Youths Trained In Hospitality And Perfumery Sectors

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held an interaction programme today with youths trained in the hospitality sector under the ‘Hunar se Rozgar Scheme’ and in perfumery at Hindu College, Delhi. The event, organized at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was jointly hosted by the Tourism Department and the Textiles, Commerce and Industries Department of the Government of Manipur.

Under the Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Hunar se Rozgar Scheme,’ approximately 400 youths have completed or are currently undergoing training, with 169 securing placements in key cities. Notably, 78 of those placed belong to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) category. In addition, 30 youths, including 15 IDPs, participated in a three-week perfumery training programme at Hindu College.

During the programme, several youths shared their training experiences and expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister and the government for their efforts in facilitating these opportunities.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended district Deputy Commissioners and government officials for their commitment to youth training programmes. He remarked on the emotional significance of the interaction, calling it a hopeful moment for Manipur’s development after a challenging one-and-a-half-year crisis. He emphasized the importance of unity, determination, and willpower in overcoming hardships, and called for peace and reconciliation in the state.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister pledged financial aid of Rs. 50,000 to youths trained in perfumery as seed money for their entrepreneurial ventures. Further support would be available under the ‘One Family One Livelihood’ scheme or Start Up initiatives. Additionally, youths who secured placements in different cities will receive one-time assistance of Rs. 5000 to help them settle into their new jobs, and a special flight will be arranged for their departure, with the Chief Minister personally seeing them off at the airport.

Addressing the gathering, N. Biren Singh also urged the youths to equip themselves with knowledge on welfare schemes and other general information to boost their confidence. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting those in relief camps and prioritizing youth training across all districts.

The event was attended by ministers, MLAs, senior government officials, and Deputy Commissioners (DCs). Youths from Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Senapati, Ukhrul, and Kangpokpi districts, as well as district officials, participated in the interaction via video conferencing, sharing insights on livelihood programmes in their respective areas.

The Chief Minister concluded by extending his best wishes to the youths and encouraging them to be resilient pillars for future generations, advocating for peace and resolution through non-violent means.