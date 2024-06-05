Tripura: Colorful Electric Vehicle Rally Held in Agartala City to Celebrate World Environment Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 5, 2024: In a vibrant display of environmental commitment, Agartala hosted a colorful electric vehicle rally on Wednesday to mark World Environment Day. Organized under the joint initiative of the Department of Transport and the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and financially supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Union Ministry of Power, the rally aimed to promote a pollution-free environment.

A diverse array of electric vehicles from companies such as ONGC, Tata, and Mahindra & Mahindra participated, highlighting the growing adoption of green technology in the transportation sector.

The rally commenced from the old Paribahan Bhavan premises, where a special program was organized to underscore the significance of the day. Speaking on the occasion, Transport Department Commissioner Uttam Mondal emphasized the importance of World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, for raising awareness about environmental protection.

“Electric vehicles play a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance,” Mondal stated. “They are not only pivotal in reducing air pollution but also in mitigating noise pollution, thereby contributing to a healthier and quieter urban environment.”

Kanak Lal Das, Additional General Manager of TSECL, shared insights on future initiatives aimed at enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state. “We have submitted a proposal to the central government for the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations at 45 strategic locations across Tripura,” Das announced, signaling a significant step towards supporting the adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Traffic Police Superintendent Manik Das also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to embrace sustainable practices. Swapan Debbarma, General Manager of TSECL, delivered the welcome speech, setting a positive tone for the event. Among the distinguished guests was Richard J Lalnankima, Joint Transport Commissioner of the Department of Transport, who actively participated in the proceedings.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the guests signaled the start of the rally by waving the green flag. The procession of electric vehicles then toured various routes in the city, spreading the message of environmental consciousness and clean energy.

The rally concluded back at the old Paribahan Bhavan premises, where participants and organizers reflected on the day’s success and reiterated their commitment to fostering a sustainable future. The event not only celebrated World Environment Day but also showcased Agartala’s progressive steps towards a greener tomorrow.