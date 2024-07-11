Tripura: Five Students Hospitalized Again During School Function at Krishnapur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2024: In a troubling recurrence, five students fell ill during a school function at Tripura’s Maiganga Sukanta Class XII School located in the Krishnapur assembly constituency under Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district. This incident marks the second time in recent days that students have required medical attention, creating significant concern among teachers, parents and the broader community.

The latest incident took place on Thursday during a pre-scheduled program for Van Mahotsav, a tree-planting initiative organized by the school. While participating in the event, five students suddenly fell ill and required immediate medical intervention. School authorities swiftly contacted the parents, and the affected students were shifted to Teliamura sub-divisional hospital where they received oxygen and other treatments.

A teacher from the school speaking on condition of anonymity expressed deep concern over the repeated health issues. “This is the second time our students have fallen ill during a school event. We are extremely worried and need to understand what is causing these incidents,” the teacher stated.

Medical professionals at the hospital, while not capable to definitively diagnose the cause, have speculated that dehydration and heat exhaustion may be contributing factors. “Given the recent weather conditions and the physical activity involved in these events, it is possible that the students are suffering from a lack of adequate hydration,” said the doctor in-charge at Teliamura sub-divisional hospital.

Parents and local residents are demanding answers and preventive measures to ensure the safety of students in future school events. The repeated incidents have sparked widespread discussions and concern within the community.

As investigations continue, the school administration has pledged to review their protocols and take necessary actions to prevent such occurrences. The health and well-being of the students remain the top priority for everyone involved.