IHCL Expands Presence In Sikkim With New Ginger Hotel In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the grand opening of the Ginger Gangtok in Bojoghari, Sikkim, marking the debut of the Ginger brand in the state’s capital.

The hotel’s design philosophy, known as “lean luxe,” seamlessly integrates work and leisure within modern and lively spaces, catering to the needs of its guests.

Ginger Gangtok, strategically located on Indra Bypass, offers 89 well-appointed rooms with panoramic valley views. The hotel’s amenities include Qmin, a signature all-day diner serving global and local favorites, a bar, a flexible meeting room, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.

Expressing her delight at the hotel’s opening, Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President of New Businesses, Hotel Openings & Corporate Communications at IHCL, states, “We are delighted to open the doors of Ginger Gangtok. This hotel marks the debut of the Ginger brand in the city, the state’s capital, and most important commercial hub.”

Notably, Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, including breathtaking views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, and serves as a gateway for the state’s thriving tourism industry.

Mentions must be made that with the addition of Ginger Gangtok, IHCL now boasts three hotels in Sikkim, representing the Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger brands.