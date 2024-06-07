Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Backs NDA

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, June 7 : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s Parliamentary Party has unanimously decided to support Narendra Modi, the Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, as the Prime Minister of India.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on his official social media page, “During a meeting held today at my official residence, Mintokgang, with the newly elected legislators, we unanimously decided to support Narendra Modi, the Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, as the Prime Minister of India.”

He added that they had also scheduled their swearing-in ceremony for June 10th at Paljor Stadium.