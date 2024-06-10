Tripura Police Arrests Another Youth in ADC Administration Job Answer Key Leak Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: Another individual has been arrested in connection with the ADC administration job question paper leak case. The arrest took place at Tripura’s Kasba area under Golaghati assembly constituency of Sepahijala district on Monday.

Bishalgarh Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee confirmed the arrest. “A young man named Amit Debbarma has been detained in relation to the answer key leak for the ADC administration exam,” Chatterjee stated. He added that Debbarma will be shifted to the East Agartala police station for further investigation.

The examination which was scheduled to take place on June 09 aimed to fill 110 vacant posts of Sub Zonal Development Officer and Deputy Principal Officer under the ADC. However, the answer key was leaked 24 hours before the exam leading to its postponement.

ADC has temporarily postponed the examination. A case was promptly filed at the East Agartala police station by the ADC prosecution following the incident. The first accused named Chayan Saha was arrested on Sunday last. “The second suspect Amit Debbarma has been arrested on Monday,” Chatterjee confirmed highlighting the ongoing efforts to uncover all parties involved in the leak.