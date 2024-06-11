Tripura to Develop Largest Flower Garden in North East, Aims to Boost Tourism: Minister Animesh Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2024: In a landmark move to enhance tourism and environmental sustainability, the state of Tripura has announced plans to develop the largest flower garden in the North East region. The ambitious project will be situated in the picturesque Tulashikhar forest range of in Khowai district.

“This initiative is a significant step towards positioning Tripura as a key tourist destination in the North East,” said Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma in a press conference at the Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday. “The land has already been earmarked for this project, and if successful, we will replicate similar flower gardens in other districts across the state.”

The minister emphasized that the flower garden would be meticulously designed to attract tourists. “We are committed to making this garden a vibrant and appealing spot for visitors,” Debbarma added.

In a related environmental effort, the minister revealed that extensive tree planting initiatives are set to commence in response to recent developmental activities. “Long-standing trees along the road have been cut down to facilitate the widening of the national highway and other governmental development projects. There was no alternative,” explained Debbarma. “To compensate, we plan to plant five lakh saplings on July 5 within five minutes to maintain the oxygen level in the environment.”

The tree planting campaign will involve a coordinated effort with administrative staff from various departments, including schools, colleges, social organizations, and the army. “This effort will not be a one-day event,” Debbarma assured. “The entire month will be dedicated as tree planting month, and the program will continue throughout the year. It’s crucial to not just plant saplings but to ensure their proper maintenance.”

Additionally, the minister announced plans to enhance existing parks and recreational areas in the state. “Many of our current parks have become monotonous,” he remarked. “To rejuvenate these spaces, we will construct multi-utility halls for social events within amusement parks. Rabindra Sangeet and Kokborok Music will be featured in Heritage Park, and we are also planning to introduce an aquarium in Nehru Park.”

The government is keen on beginning these projects promptly. The press conference was attended by other officials from the concerned department, highlighting the collaborative effort behind these transformative initiatives.

With these developments, Tripura is poised to not only boost its ecological footprint but also enhance its appeal as a destination for both nature enthusiasts and tourists.