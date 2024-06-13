Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Commends Assam Rifles, Calls for More Blood Donations Amid Shortage

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 13, 2024: Tripura Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday said that the blood donation is shortage compared to the demand in the state.

Speaking at a mega blood donation camp organized by the 18th Battalion of Agartala Sector, Chowdhury emphasized the urgency of addressing this critical gap.

“In the state, the supply of blood is less compared to the demand,” stated Minister Chowdhury, underlining the pressing need for more blood donations to meet the healthcare requirements of the population.

Commending the longstanding efforts of Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and security in the region, Chowdhury remarked, “Assam Rifles has stood as a deterrent against terrorism for decades. They have an unwavering commitment to protect the security of the country and regional integrity.”

Highlighting the exemplary dedication and bravery displayed by the soldiers of Assam Rifles, the Minister added, “Their courage and unwavering commitment to duty serve as a guide for future generations of soldiers, inspiring them to uphold the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.”

The event not only shed light on the critical need for blood donations but also celebrated the tireless efforts of the Assam Rifles in safeguarding the nation’s security and integrity.

 

