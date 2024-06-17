Tripura Pradesh Congress Chief Asish Kumar Saha Accuses BJP Government for Corruption Trail from Grassroots to Zilla Parishads

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2024: In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led government in Tripura, Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Monday accused them of rampant corruption from grassroots levels up to Zilla Parishads, while condemning the absence of social audits.

Addressing a gathering at the Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee meeting held at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday, Saha urged women to step forward and participate actively in the forthcoming three-tier Panchayat elections to ensure benefits reach the grassroots.

Saha emphasized the pivotal role of women in local governance, referencing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s initiative to introduce thirty-three percent reservation for women in urban and rural local bodies. He stressed that their participation is crucial for enhancing developmental activities at the grassroots level.

“The Pradesh Congress has conducted organizational meetings across the state to strengthen our party base,” Saha stated, highlighting their preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Pointing out the deteriorating state of affairs in Panchayats under the current regime, Saha criticized the BJP for neglecting social audits. “Corruption and misappropriation of government funds, intended for the welfare of the masses, have been rampant from Panchayats to Zilla Parishads,” he alleged.

In a rallying call for women empowerment, Saha underscored that their increased participation in Panchayat elections would not only empower them but also foster grassroots development.

The upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections in the state are poised to be a critical battleground, with Saha and the Pradesh Congress setting the stage for a vigorous campaign aimed at countering what they perceive as systemic failures under the BJP’s tenure.