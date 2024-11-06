Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun Special Training Centre clinches 7th State Level Boxing Championship

NET Web Desk

The Sports Authority of India’s Naharlagun Special Training Centre has emerged victorious at the 7th State Level Boxing Championship 2024, held in Seppa, East Kameng, with an impressive 43 points. This prestigious event brought together 14 districts and four units, making it a significant tournament in the sporting calendar.

The championship took place at the Nyokum Lapang ground in Seppa, showcasing the skills of talented boxers from across the state. The Naharlagun Special Training Centre’s triumph is a testament to the dedication and hard work of its athletes and coaches.