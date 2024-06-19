Nagaland: 79 Candidates Withdraw Nominations From Upcoming ULB Elections

NET Web Desk

A total of 79 candidates have withdrawn their nominations so far from the Nagaland’s ULB elections scheduled on June 26.

As per the schedule of the Election programme, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is scheduled on 20th June till 3 PM.

As an update on the overall withdrawal of nominations from 14th to 18th June, State Election Commission informed that 17 candidates from Shamator Town Council, 13 from Longleng Town Council, nine from Tizit Town Council, eight each from Chiephobozou Town Council, Pungro Town Council, and Naginimora Town Council, Four from Aboi Town Council, three from Dimapur Municipal Council, and one each from Kohima Municipal Council, Mokokchung Municipal Council, Zunheboto Town Council, Wokha Town Council, Chozuba Town Council, Aghunato Town Council, Atoizu Town Council, Peren Town Council and Niuland Town Council, withdrew their nominations.

Meanwhile, five candidates each from NDPP were elected unopposed from the Kohima Municipal Council, and Mokokchung Municipal Council.

Certificates of Election for KMC were formally presented to the five candidates by Returning Officer T. Lanusenla Longkumer while ADC & ARO Mokokchung Chumlamo Humtsoe handed over the winning certificate to the five councillors.