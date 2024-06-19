Tripura Marks Milestone with First Ayurvedic Council Registration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2024: In a landmark development, the Tripura Ayurvedic Council completed its first registration on Tuesday. The inaugural registration was awarded to Dr. Bingshati Dey in a ceremony attended by key state Health officials.

Registrar Manoranjan Debbarma and Director of Health Service Prof Dr Sanjib Kumar Debbarma were present to oversee the proceedings. “This is a significant step forward for Ayurvedic practitioners in Tripura,” remarked Dr Debbarma as he handed over the registration certificate to Dr Dey.

The formation of the Tripura Ayurvedic Council was expedited under the directives of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha with Health Secretary Kiran Gitte leading the initiative. The council was officially reconstituted on March 17, marking a new era for Ayurvedic medicine in the state.

“The establishment of this council will greatly benefit Ayurvedic doctors in Tripura, providing them with enhanced opportunities for higher education and professional growth,” said Kiran Gitte highlighting the council’s potential impact on the healthcare sector.

Dr. Bingshati Dey, the recipient of the first registration, began her journey in Ayurvedic medicine in 2017 when she was admitted to Madan Mohan Malviya Ayurveda College in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the state government quota. She graduated with a BAMS degree in the academic year 2021-22 and completed her internship in 2022-23.

“This registration is a proud moment for me and marks the beginning of a new chapter in my professional career,” expressed Dr. Dey, reflecting on the significance of this achievement.

The establishment and registration of the Tripura Ayurvedic Council signify a major advancement for the state’s healthcare system, promising to elevate the standards and reach of Ayurvedic practice in the state.