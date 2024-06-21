India Celebrates 10th International Day Of Yoga Today

NET Web Desk

The 10th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the country today, June 21.

The main function will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from Srinagar.

Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and many other dignitaries will also join the programme led by the Prime Minister.

Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

The event aims to bring together thousands of participants carrying the message to promote global health and wellness through the practice of yoga.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

To maximize the inclusiveness of Yoga benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written a letter to all Gram Pradhans, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2015, the Prime Minister has been a pivotal figure in its promotion, hosting celebrations at various iconic locations worldwide, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.