Administration Fully Committed to Citizens Safety: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha on Floods

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2024: Over the past 48 hours, incessant rains have unleashed severe flooding across several districts of Tripura, plunging the state into a crisis. The torrential downpour has led to extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture, prompting an urgent response from the state and central governments.

The Tripura administration, in collaboration with national disaster agencies, has mounted a robust relief and rescue operation. The state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday afternoon emphasized that the safety of the citizens is the administration’s top priority. “We are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people. The state government is in constant communication with the central authorities, keeping them updated on the evolving situation,” Dr. Saha said.

05a5afb6-dfbb-4762-b6d9-42644c3d0406

Initial reports indicate that the floods have not only destroyed homes but have also wreaked havoc on livestock, roads, electricity supplies, and agricultural crops. “The scale of destruction is unprecedented,” said an official from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). “Our teams, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are working round the clock to evacuate those trapped in flood-hit areas.”

The joint efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration have already resulted in the successful rescue of numerous residents from submerged areas. Special attention is being given to vulnerable locations, particularly those along riverbanks, where citizens are being swiftly relocated to safer shelters.

In a public address, Chief Minister Dr. Saha urged the citizens to remain calm and refrain from heeding rumors. “The administration is on the ground, fully on the side of the people. I appeal to everyone not to fall prey to unnecessary confusion and misinformation,” he stated.

As the state grapples with this natural disaster, Dr. Saha called on the people of Tripura to exercise caution and extend their support to the ongoing relief efforts. “In times like these, we need patience and courage to stand by the affected. Let us all pray for everyone’s well-being and work together to overcome this crisis,” he said.