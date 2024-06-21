Nagaland Madrigal Singers To Represent India At 13th World Choir Games In New Zealand

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Madrigal Singers are set to represent India at the prestigious 13th World Choir Games in Auckland, New Zealand, from July 10 to July 20, 2024.

This significant development was shared by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a recent tweet, expressing his pride and support for the choir.

“The Nagaland Madrigal Singers called on me. I am happy to know that they will be representing India in the 13th World Choir Games at Auckland, New Zealand from July 10-20, 2024. I wish them the best and hope they bring laurels to the country, and make us proud,” CM Rio tweeted.

Their participation in the World Choir Games, often dubbed the “Olympics of choral music,” marks a significant milestone for the choir and the Indian choral community.

The World Choir Games, organized by Interkultur, is the world’s largest international choir competition, drawing participants from over 100 countries.

The Nagaland Madrigal Singers’ selection to represent India underscores their exceptional talent and dedication to the art of choral singing.