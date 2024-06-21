Tripura Pradesh Congress Stages Protest Against NEET and UGC-NET Exam Corruption; Burns Effigy of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 21, 2024: In a dramatic display of dissent, the Tripura Pradesh Congress on Friday took to the streets to protest against corruption in the NEET and UGC-NET examinations. Activists expressed their outrage by burning effigies of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded his resignation over the alleged malpractices.

Leading the protest, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, along with other party members marched through the streets voicing their concerns over the integrity of the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaking to media personnel here, Asish Kumar Saha highlighted the growing discontent among the youth due to repeated allegations of corruption surrounding the NTA’s examination processes. “The NTA’s handling of the NEET and now the UGC-NET exams has been fraught with complaints. The recent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam has only added to the distress among the country’s youth. Various state high courts are now flooded with cases against examination corruption, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remain silent,” Saha stated emphatically.

MLA Roy Barman did not hold back in his criticism, accusing the Modi government of systemic corruption in the examination process. “The Modi government has become synonymous with question paper leaks,” he declared. “Their objective seems to be to profiteer from these leaks. So far, 70 question papers have been leaked across the country during Modi’s tenure. This malpractice has deprived meritorious students of their rightful place in the NET examination, favoring only those who are ineligible. The Modi government appears to endorse such unethical practices.”

The protest by the Tripura Pradesh Congress underscores a broader national discontent regarding examination integrity, calling for immediate action and accountability from the highest echelons of government.