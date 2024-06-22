Garo Film “Chanchisoa” Wins IDPA Best Student Film Award At MIFF 2024

NET Web Desk

In an inspiring feat, Garo film “Chanchisoa” (Expectation), directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya, and Dipankar Das from Assam, has been honored with the Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA) Award for Best Student Film at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024.

Produced by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film & Television Institute (DBHRGFTI), the film delves into the profound connections of love and identity within a household in the matrilineal society of Garo Hills, exploring its relationship with nature.

The award was presented by Maharashtra’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, Sudhir Mungantiwar, alongside President of IDPA Sanskar Desai, Festival Director and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting B Prithul Kumar, and acclaimed actor Shekhar Suman.

The accolade includes a trophy and prize money of Rs. 1 lakh.

“Chanchisoa,” with a runtime of 29 minutes, captures the essence of identity and human connection through its lush cinematography and complex storytelling.

The film stands out for its subtle portrayal of the underlying strains within the family, marking a notable debut for the directors.

In a social media post, MIFF praised the film for its beautiful exploration of themes and seamless integration of actors’ performances, cinematography, and narrative.

“Congratulations to Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das on this incredible win!” the post read.

The 18th edition of MIFF showcased a diverse range of films, celebrating cinematic excellence and creativity from various filmmakers.