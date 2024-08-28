Tripura East MP Kriti Devi Debbarman Allocates Rs 1 Crore for Urgent Flood Relief Efforts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: Tripura East MP Kriti Devi Debbarman has allocated ₹1 crore from her MPLADS fund to aid ongoing flood relief and restoration efforts across the state. The funds are set to be disbursed to District Magistrates (DMs) to address the urgent needs of those affected by the devastating floods, including the distribution of essential supplies and the repair of damaged infrastructure.

Expressing her concern over the situation, MP Kriti Devi Debbarman stated, “The recent floods have caused significant damage in various parts of Tripura East. To assist in the relief and restoration efforts, I have allocated ₹1 crore from my MPLADS fund. These funds will be handed over to the DMs to ensure that relief reaches the affected families swiftly and efficiently. I am in constant communication with officials involved in the relief work, and our top priority is to provide timely assistance to those in need.”

The allocation is expected to bolster ongoing relief operations and help mitigate the impact of the floods on the local population.