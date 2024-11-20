Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway And IIT Guwahati Sign MoUs To Enhance Railway Operations And Safety

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 20: In a strategic move to improve railway operations, safety, and environmental sustainability, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG). The agreements were officially signed during a ceremony at IIT Guwahati, attended by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and IITG Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, along with other senior officials.

The collaboration aims to address key challenges in the Northeast railway network by leveraging advanced technology and research from IIT Guwahati. One of the primary projects under the MoUs involves the development of high-speed cameras to detect broken and unbroken seals on cargo trains, which will improve freight security and prevent pilferage.

Another important initiative focuses on passenger safety. The second MoU outlines the creation of a face recognition and alert system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to detect criminal activities and notify authorities, enhancing security for travelers.

The third MoU tackles operational challenges by introducing a real-time alert system for the alarm chain pulling mechanism in trains. This system is designed to reduce disruptions caused by pressure drops or emergency recreations, ensuring smoother and more efficient train operations.

The fourth MoU addresses environmental sustainability. It aims to establish Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Solid Waste Management Systems at railway colonies, depots, and other facilities, promoting cleaner and greener railway environments.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, emphasized that the MoUs represent a significant step forward in modernizing the railway network, improving operational efficiency, and fostering sustainable practices. He also highlighted that the partnership would help overcome the unique operational challenges posed by the region’s geography.

The signing ceremony included presentations by IIT Guwahati faculty, who showcased their research and technological solutions tailored to NFR’s needs. This collaboration marks an important milestone in the ongoing modernization of the Northeast Frontier Railway network.