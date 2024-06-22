Senapati District Students Association Imposes Immediate Embargo On Goods, Trade To Kuki-Zo; Holds CoTU Responsible

NET / UT Desk

The office of the Senapati District Students Association (SDSA), in a press statement dated 3rd June 2024 (ref.no. SDSA/64/22-24), urgently appealed to all concerned parties to refrain from hampering vehicular movements along National Highway 2 (NH-2) and to maintain the highway as a safe zone, free from any form of harassment. However, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has completely ignored this statement and plea, said SDSA.

SDSA strongly condemning in what is says is a “direct challenge to its authority and a grave threat to the safety and well-being of all communities” has said that despite the hospitality, patience, understanding, and neutrality demonstrated by SDSA in the ongoing conflict, Kuki miscreants set a truck on fire within the jurisdiction of SDSA on the night of 19th June 2024, just below Tumuyon Khullen.

As per the press statement, in accordance with the law and the resolution adopted at the 201st Federal Assembly held at Nteiramphung (Tumnoupokpi) on 1st June 2024, SDSA has issued the following orders to prevent further escalation and safeguard the interests of all communities:

1. SDSA shall not be held responsible or accountable for any eventualities that befall the Kuki-zo community dwelling within Senapati. The responsibility for any adverse outcomes rests solely with CoTU and its subordinates.

2. Effective immediately, no goods or commodities shall be permitted to be supplied to the Kuki-zo areas from Senapati or any other sources within our jurisdiction. This embargo is a necessary measure to respond to the unwarranted aggression and protect the interests of our community.

3. Individuals, businesses, or firms within Senapati are strictly prohibited from engaging in any commercial transactions, business dealings, or trade with the Kuki-zo community. This prohibition extends to all forms of economic interactions and transactions.

4. Any person or entity found violating this order shall bear the full consequences of their actions. SDSA will not be held responsible for any harm, loss, or misfortune that befalls those who disregard this directive. The responsibility for their safety and the repercussions of their actions will rest entirely on them.

This order is issued in the interest of maintaining peace, order, and the safety of all communities. SDSA urges all parties to comply strictly with this directive and to act responsibly and considerately to avoid further conflict.

( Source Courtesy: Ukhrul Times https://ukhrultimes.com/senapati-district-students-association-imposes-immediate-embargo-on-goods-trade-to-kuki-zo-holds-cotu-responsible/ )