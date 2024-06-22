Tripura: DM Dr Vishal Kumar Takes Swift Action to Resolve Land Document Issues in West Tripura District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 22, 2024: In a significant move to address the longstanding issues plaguing land transactions in West Tripura, District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar on Saturday announced a new initiative aimed at expediting the resolution of defects in land documents. This comes after numerous complaints were filed by individuals who encountered errors in their land purchase paperwork.

Speaking about the initiative Dr Kumar stated, “We have identified several cases where errors were made while issuing land-related documents. To address this, we have decided to expedite the resolution process and aim to resolve these cases within the next three to four months.”

To facilitate this, the District Magistrate’s Court will convene every Saturday and Sunday at the office of the District Magistrate of West Tripura. “Individuals facing issues with their land documents, commonly referred to as ‘Parcha’ problems, are encouraged to visit the District Magistrate’s Court for a swift resolution,” Dr. Kumar explained.

Currently, there are approximately 3,000 revenue-related cases pending in the district. In response, special revenue courts have been established to handle these cases efficiently. Dr. Kumar highlighted the progress made so far, noting that, “On Saturday, we had a total of 40 cases in the special revenue court, out of which 30 were successfully disposed of.”

The District Commissioner emphasized the positive impact this initiative will have on the community. “By addressing these issues through this special management system, we believe that people will greatly benefit from the faster resolution of their problems,” he said.

This proactive approach by Dr. Vishal Kumar and the district administration is expected to bring much-needed relief to the residents of West Tripura, ensuring that land transactions are conducted smoothly and without unnecessary delays.