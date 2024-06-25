Consumer Awareness Key to Nation’s Progress, Says Tripura Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 25, 2024: Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized the importance of consumer awareness in societal and national development during the inauguration of the consumer awareness cycle and Open Quiz competition held in Hall 2 of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Sadar sub-divisional administration, aimed to educate consumers on their responsibilities, rights, and obligations.

Minister Chowdhury highlighted that an informed populace accelerates societal and state progress, urging consumers to collaborate with the government to thwart the activities of unscrupulous traders. He noted the establishment of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions in the state and the presence of four Consumer Courts in the West, South, Dhalai, and North Districts, with plans to expand these courts to four additional districts.

Tripura High Court Judge and Chairman of the Tripura State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission Arindam Lodh, a special guest at the event, called for the implementation of such educational discussions in every school. Tripura Grameen Bank Chairman Satyendra Singh also addressed the attendees.

Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Animesh Debbarma delivered the welcome speech encouraging consumers to utilize the National Consumer Helpline 1915. The event saw participation from various school students, ration dealers, and consumers.

During the event, Tripura Gramin Bank distributed 100 water filters to fair price shops. An open quiz competition was held, with students, ration dealers, and consumers competing and prizes were awarded to the winners by the guests.

The function was presided over by Agartala Municipal Council Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar.