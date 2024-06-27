Chandel Naga People’s Org Urges Relocation Of Army Recruitment From Churachandpur To Chandel

NET / UT Desk

The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) has expressed its disappointment upon learning that the upcoming Army Recruitment Rally for shortlisted candidates from Chandel and Tengnoupal districts has been allocated to Churachandpur.

The rally, scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 11, 2024, is organized by the Directorate General of Recruiting, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi.

The CNPO has argued the challenges and inconveniences that aspirant candidates from Chandel and Tengnoupal districts will face due to the prevailing critical situation in some areas of Manipur.

The organization said it fears that many candidates may miss the opportunity to pursue their dreams of joining the prestigious Indian Army.

Hence, in the interest of the aspirant candidates and the larger community, the CNPO has fervently requested the concerned authorities to review the decision and designate Chandel district as the location for the upcoming Army Recruitment Rally.

