Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang District Tobacco Control Cell Conducts Sensitization Programme On COTPA, 2003

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 5: The District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the District Health Society, Tawang, organized a District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting and sensitization program on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and other psychotropic substances. The event was held at the DC Conference Hall, Tawang, and chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sang Khandu.

The program aimed to raise awareness about the COTPA, 2003, and its implementation in the district. Key officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Tawang, DW Thongon, and District Program Officer (DPO) National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) Dr. Sangey Thinley, attended the meeting.

ADC Sang Khandu emphasized the need for a dedicated task force comprising volunteers from NGOs to monitor violations in public spaces and other prohibited areas. He also recommended quarterly coordination meetings to ensure continuous monitoring and review of COTPA implementation.

SP Tawang, DW Thongon, called on the public to cooperate with the authorities in reporting unlawful activities and stressed the importance of community policing.

The program included presentations on the impact of alcohol, tobacco, and substance abuse on society and the National Tobacco Control Program. Members from various organizations shared their views and suggestions for effective implementation of COTPA, 2003, in the district.

The event concluded with ADC Sang Khandu administering a pledge to all attendees, affirming their commitment to saying no to tobacco and other psychotropic substances.