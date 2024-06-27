Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

PDA Government Is Firm To Continue Providing Stability And Good Governance To People Of Nagaland; Says Minister Temjen Imna Along

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, and Nagaland Government Spokesperson Temjen Imna Along today said that the People Democratic Alliance, PDA government is firm to continue providing stability and good governance to the people of Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, along added that the Urban Local Body election has culminated, except for re-polling in one Polling Station in Ward 20, Dimapur.

He said that every election brings issues and pointed that the PDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and TR Zeliang in tune with the opposition less government, are committed to resolving issues and ensuring cohesive development of the state.

The Minister stressed that the PDA government, along with the NDA-led government at the centre, is positive to see a positive resolution to the Naga Political issue.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News