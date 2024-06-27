PDA Government Is Firm To Continue Providing Stability And Good Governance To People Of Nagaland; Says Minister Temjen Imna Along

NET Web Desk

Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, and Nagaland Government Spokesperson Temjen Imna Along today said that the People Democratic Alliance, PDA government is firm to continue providing stability and good governance to the people of Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, along added that the Urban Local Body election has culminated, except for re-polling in one Polling Station in Ward 20, Dimapur.

He said that every election brings issues and pointed that the PDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and TR Zeliang in tune with the opposition less government, are committed to resolving issues and ensuring cohesive development of the state.

The Minister stressed that the PDA government, along with the NDA-led government at the centre, is positive to see a positive resolution to the Naga Political issue.