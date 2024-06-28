Tripura’s Ex-CM & MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw for Kanchenjunga Express Stoppage at Belonia

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2024: In a correspondence with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Chief Minister of Tripura and current Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb has made a compelling case for the Kanchenjunga Express to include a stop at Belonia in the South Tripura district.

On Friday, Deb highlighted the critical need for this stoppage, emphasizing the benefits it would bring to the local community. His appeal was further supported by a letter from Pranab Sarkar, Editor of Headlines Tripura National, a prominent news channel in the region. Sarkar’s letter, dated June 26, 2024, was attached to Deb’s request.

Deb’s letter reads: “I am forwarding herewith a letter dated 26.06.2024 received from Shri Pranab Sarkar, Editor, Headlines Tripura National. He has stated that Kanchenjunga Express connects important cities in the northeastern region with Kolkata, West Bengal and has requested for a stoppage of the said train at Belonia, which is a historic town in South Tripura, to facilitate smoother travel for students, patients, traders, and the public at large.”

The Kanchenjunga Express, known for linking significant northeastern cities with Kolkata, serves as a vital transportation link. Deb underscored the town of Belonia’s historical significance and the potential impact of the stoppage on various community segments, including students, patients, and traders. This request aims to enhance connectivity and provide more convenient travel options for the residents of Belonia.