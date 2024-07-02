Nationwide Student Strike Called on July 4: SFI Demands Abolition of NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2024: The Central Executive Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has declared a nationwide student strike slated for July 4. This protest demands nothing short of the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at a press conference held at Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday, SFI State Secretary Sandipan Deb articulated the urgency behind their call to action: “There have been numerous grievances regarding the NTA-administered exams, including NEET, which have now been substantiated. The cancellation of four significant examinations by the government has placed the futures of countless students at risk, both academically and economically.”

The crux of SFI’s opposition lies in the Ministry of Education’s pursuit of ‘One Nation One Exam,’ which, according to Deb, is impractical within India’s diverse educational landscape. “This policy has inadvertently fostered a thriving industry of coaching centers, exacerbating disparities in access to higher education for students from underprivileged backgrounds,” he added.

The grievances extend beyond examination policies to encompass broader systemic issues within the state’s educational framework. Deb highlighted ongoing attempts to shutter schools and neglect the recruitment of teachers, leading to a surge in student dropouts. “The government’s agenda to close schools and eliminate teaching positions threatens to plunge our education system into darkness,” he lamented.

Moreover, Deb criticized the faltering Vidyajyoti project, attributing its failures to the government’s policies. “Students are being compelled to abandon Vidyajyoti schools due to the government’s insistence on English medium board exams,” he stated emphatically.