Teacher’s Transfer in Tripura: Students Block Road; Eight Girls Hospitalized Amid BJP Leaders’ Alleged Hooliganism

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2024: Tripura’s Dharmanagar-Kailashahar main road was blocked by students protesting the transfer of teacher Brajalal Nath. The incident took place at Jiban Tripura Higher Secondary School, Anandabazar where Nath had been teaching for the past three months. Students expressed their support for the dedicated teacher, who had reportedly improved their understanding of various subjects.

However, the school’s headmaster and some members of the School Management Committee (SMC) took issue with Nath’s approach. Consequently, a transfer notice was issued against him. The students unwilling to accept this decision initiated a protest on Monday, barricading the school gate and staging a dharna on the main road between Anand Bazar and Dharmanagar-Kailashahar on Tuesday.

The situation escalated when local BJP leaders intervened. Kanti Gopal Nath, Indra Moni Nath (in-charge of Shakti Kendra), Narayan Nath and Debasish Nath allegedly disrupted the protest. Kanti Gopal Nath, accompanied by his associates threatened the students with expulsion. Debasish Nath even resorted to physical violence assaulting some students.

Tragically, eight girl students fell ill during the chaos. The Dharmanagar fire brigade rushed to the scene, transporting the unconscious girls to North Tripura District Hospital at Dharmanagar. Among the affected students are Moutushi Das (Class X), Pooja Nath (Class VI), Ishita Nath (Class VIII) and Anupriya Nath (Class VIII). Their condition remains critical.

As news of the incident spread, local media personnel arrived to cover the story. However, they encountered a hostile environment. Fearing an attack by alleged BJP-affiliated goons, the journalists decided to leave the area. Meanwhile, tensions continue to simmer and students’ parents express their displeasure ahead of the upcoming panchayat election in the Jubarajnagar assembly constituency.

The students remain resolute, vowing not to relent until justice is served. They demand accountability from Kanti Gopal Nath, Indra Moni Nath, Narayan Nath, and Debasish Nath, whom they accuse of sponsoring hooliganism. The situation remains volatile, and authorities are closely monitoring developments.