Assam Flood Crisis Worsens, Over 1.1 Million Affected Across 28 Districts

NET Web Desk

The flood situation in Assam has further deteriorated with more than 11 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 28 districts.

During the last 24 hours, three more people died in Tinsukia and Dhemaji, taking the toll to 38, while another was missing in Biswanath.

A total of 2,208 villages in 84 revenue circles have been affected by the flood, and over 42,000 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all the guardian ministers and MLAs to be stationed in the flood-affected districts and to monitor the rescue and relief operations closely.

The CM reviewed the flood scenario in Kaziranga National Park yesterday, as nearly 95 forest check posts are submerged and animals are migrating to nearby hills.

The park authorities issued traffic diversions to ensure the safety of animals.

The movement of heavy commercial vehicles through the park has been restricted.

Mr. Sarma also visited the flood-affected Golaghat district. The Brahmaputra, Barak, and all their tributaries are flowing above the danger level.

The flood has damaged 74 roads, 14 embankments, and 6 bridges.

The state government has opened 140 relief camps and 359 relief distribution centres.

NDRF and SDRF teams have also been deployed for rescue and relief operations.