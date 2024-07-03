Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Ask Councilors To Work For Development Of Municipalities And Town Councils

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 3: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today said privilege comes with responsibility. The Chief Minister was speaking at a program organized by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) to felicitate the newly elected Councillors of the Kohima Municipal Council at the Party’s Conference Hall in Kohima.

Rio emphasized that the Councillors are privileged to have been elected during a time when election to the Urban Local Body (ULB) was held after 20 years in the state. He also pointed out that the ULB election results had sent a message that the NDPP party is rooted and called for efforts to strengthen the party at all levels.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government had passed a new Nagaland Municipal Act 2023, repealing the central act and enabled the ULB election with 33 percent women reservation. He informed that the Tax part in the new Act was omitted, however, registration fee and other services fee generated from each municipal and town council will be used for its own development.

Rio further informed that the state government would provide funds for establishment of the offices and grants for development, besides the funds from the Planning Commission. Pointing out the absence of Anti-defection law in the Municipal Act, he said the state government is examining to incorporate the same, in order to ensure stability in the Municipal and Town Councils. Rio added that training will be provided to the new Councillors on the works and functions of Municipalities.