Supreme Court Lauds Nagaland For Holding ULB Polls With Women Reservation, Closes Contempt Case

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 24: The Supreme Court has closed contempt of court proceedings against Nagaland state, lauding its efforts in conducting successful Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections with 33 percent reservation for women.

The top court bench praised Nagaland’s achievement, saying it was “very commendable” to have conducted the civic polls with a record number of women participants and winners.

The ULB elections were held on June 26, marking a significant milestone after a gap of 20 years. The state government’s move to implement 33 percent reservation for women was a significant step forward, despite initial opposition from some tribal groups.

With the successful conduct of the elections, the Supreme Court has closed the contempt proceedings, acknowledging Nagaland’s compliance with its directives.