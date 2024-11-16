Tripura HC Judge Arindam Lodh Stresses Youth Engagement and Constructive Criticism at National Press Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 16, 2024: Justice Arindam Lodh of the Tripura High Court highlighted the importance of youth participation in shaping the media landscape during the National Press Day event in Agartala city on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of journalists, media professionals and dignitaries, Justice Lodh remarked, “The presence of the younger generation here is a positive sign for the future. They bring energy and innovative ideas, which are essential for addressing the challenges we face today.”

Justice Lodh highlighted the evolving nature of journalism, tracing its roots back to Late Apangshu Mohan Lodh and the establishment of the Tripura Times. Reflecting on the current scenario, he remarked, “The press has undergone significant changes, particularly with the advent of artificial intelligence. It is crucial to remain vigilant in distinguishing truth from falsehood amidst this rapid transformation.”

Emphasizing the role of constructive criticism, he said, “While presenting opinions, we must ensure they are accurate and constructive. Destructive criticism serves no purpose in a society striving for harmony and dignity. Our responsibility towards society must guide us in building a better and more informed community.”

Veteran journalist Sekhar Datta shared insights into the changing dynamics of media. “Dr. Rama Choudhury’s impactful speech years back still resonates, even influencing figures like Sukhomoy Sengupta,” he reminisced. Datta pointed out the progression from telegrams to social media, stating, “Traditional media has ceded dominance to platforms like Facebook and Twitter, where both opportunities and challenges abound. Regulatory oversight in this space remains unclear, though censorship measures are emerging.”

He also observed the political polarization influencing traditional media warning that “media content often mirrors the political landscape, which can deepen societal divisions.”

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy addressed the event’s theme, “Changing Nature of Press,” highlighting manpower shortages and economic challenges. “The press is not just a medium of information but also a livelihood for many. Adaptation is critical. If we fail to address these evolving challenges, the consequences could be dire,” he cautioned.

Roy also mentioned the plight of tea gardens in the state, saying, “Fifty-six tea gardens are on the verge of closure due to a lack of workers. This is a stark reminder of the broader challenges impacting our economy.”

President of the Agartala Press Club Jayanta Bhattacharjee emphasized the importance of adhering to journalistic principles amidst the rise of digital platforms. “While digital media has expanded the scope of newsmaking, the fundamentals of news writing remain unchanged. Accuracy and structure are critical to maintaining credibility,” he asserted.

ICA Secretary Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty in his welcome speech emphasized technological advancements and their implications for the media industry. “The credibility of news is now judged by the public. Fact-checking systems and AI tools must be used responsibly to counter challenges such as fake news and manipulated content,” he said.

The event concluded with the felicitation of veteran journalists Supriya Datta, Biman Dhar, and Chitra Roy, honoring their contributions to the field of journalism.