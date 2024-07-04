Assam Minister Atul Bora Inspects Flood Relief In Morigaon As Brahmaputra Water Levels Recedes

NET Web Desk

Despite the receding water levels of the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district, Assam, the flood situation remains dire, as reported by Assam Minister Atul Bora.

With three fatalities recorded, the crisis continues to pose a severe threat to the region. Acting under the directives of Assam Chief Minister, Bora conducted an on-site assessment of the flood-stricken area.

“The situation remains grave,” Bora remarked, highlighting the extensive impact of the floods that have afflicted 28 districts across the state. Bora’s visit to Morigaon followed a state Cabinet meeting convened by the Chief Minister, which also instigated visits to the neighboring Nagaon district to evaluate the flood damage.

In Morigaon alone, the deluge has severely affected 55,459 people, submerging 194 villages and compromising 12,963 hectares of agricultural land. To mitigate the distress faced by the local farmers, the state government released Rs 381 crore as part of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Bora instructed district authorities to ensure the provision of essential aid and support to those impacted by the calamity.

“Our government will provide relief materials to those in need,” he affirmed, emphasizing the state’s commitment to relief efforts.