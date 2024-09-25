Tripura Gears Up for ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27 with Aid for Flood Victims: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2024: Tripura’s Tourism department is gearing up for an elaborate celebration of ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27 with a series of events aimed at promoting the importance of tourism. This global observance first began in 1980, is set to be marked with a special focus on outreach to flood-affected communities.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated the department’s plans for the day. “A range of programs will be organized to highlight the significance of World Tourism Day and spread awareness about the role tourism plays in our state and beyond,” he stated.

Chowdhury further explained that, as part of the day’s activities, the government will extend support to those recently impacted by devastating floods across the state. “We will be distributing kit bags containing essential goods to flood-affected families in all subdivisions. In addition, financial assistance will be provided to the surviving members of the 39 families who tragically lost loved ones to the flood,” he announced.

In a heartwarming gesture, Tripura’s tourism brand ambassador and former cricket icon Sourav Ganguly has also extended his support. “Sourav Ganguly has sent a video message expressing his solidarity with the flood-affected families, and he has generously contributed Rs 10 lakh as financial aid to help them,” said Chowdhury. The minister confirmed that this amount would be distributed as part of the overall relief efforts.

The central event on World Tourism Day will be held at the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, which will host a series of programs reflecting this year’s theme, “Tourism and Peace,” as mandated by the United Nations. Chowdhury emphasized the significance of the theme, noting its relevance in fostering global harmony through tourism. “Our chief minister, Dr. Manik Saha, will preside over the event, where we will honor those who made exceptional efforts during the recent floods,” he added.

The celebration will also feature a cultural program with renowned Bengali artist Srikanta Acharya performing, and a seminar focused on the theme of “Tourism and Peace.” Chowdhury highlighted that these initiatives would not only entertain but also educate the public about the broader importance of tourism in promoting peace and cultural exchange.