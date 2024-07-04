Attempted Murder in Tripura: Man’s Throat Slit in Public

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2024: In a harrowing incident, a man was brutally attacked with an attempt to slit his throat on the streets of West Radhapur Ward No. 4 in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district. According to the victim, Nimai Debnath, his brother-in-law and relatives attempted to kill him due to an ongoing family dispute.

The shocking event took place last night, has left the community in turmoil. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Debnath lying on the ground and immediately alerted the fire brigade around 8:30 PM. Fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene, rescued the severely injured man, and rushed him to Dharmanagar District Hospital.

A doctor from the hospital described Debnath’s condition as critical due to severe blood loss. “The patient’s condition is critical due to excessive bleeding,” the doctor stated. Debnath is currently battling for his life, receiving intensive medical care.

Nimai Debnath has alleged that his brother-in-law, along with other relatives, attacked him in a bid to end his life. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“The police have already begun investigating the case,” a police spokesperson confirmed, adding that they are thoroughly examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder. The community awaits further developments as authorities work to bring those responsible to justice.