Digital India ‘e-Mulaqat’ Initiative: Video Conferencing in 12 Prisons of Tripura Soon

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2024: The Tripura government is intensifying efforts to introduce video conferencing services for inmates across 12 operational correctional homes. To speed up the implementation, senior officials from the National Informatics Centre held a training program at the Sonar Tori state guest house in Agartala on Wednesday. The event saw the attendance of IG Prison Subhasis Das, Minister of Home (Jail) Santana Chakma, and other senior department officials.

Minister Santana Chakma highlighted the pressing issues faced by inmates, stating, “We often see inmates making desperate attempts like escaping, falling ill, or struggling to adapt to prison conditions. These issues frequently stem from family-related problems. Being incarcerated limits their time with loved ones. If the e-Mulaqat project is fully implemented, we can effectively address these concerns.”

Minister Chakma also emphasized the need for officials to diligently follow the trainers’ instructions to ensure smooth project execution across all correctional homes.

IG Prison Suhasish Das underscored the project’s significance, saying, “There are a total of 12 correctional homes in the state. Implementing the e-Mulaqat project in all these facilities will be a major step forward for the Digital India scheme.”