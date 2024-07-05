Flood Rescue: 2-Year-Old Rhino Calf Rescued From Floodwaters In Kaziranga National Park

NET Web Desk

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded on Wednesday evening in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, as a 2-year-old female rhino calf was found stranded in floodwaters within the park’s Kohora range. Separated from its mother, the calf spotted by the park officials was said to be struggling to stay afloat.

However, the swift response from the Assam Forest Frontline team in collaboration with a Mobile Veterinary Service (MVS) unit from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), managed jointly by the Assam Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) saved the distressed calf in time. Thereafter, the 2-year-old was transported to the CWRC facility for intensive care and observation.

As per reports, a dedicated team of veterinarians and animal keepers is providing round-the-clock attention to ensure the calf’s well-being. Currently housed in the Large Animal Nursery, the calf remains active and alert, responding positively to the care provided. Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, underscored the critical condition of the calf upon rescue, stressing the urgent need for intervention to stabilize the young rhino. “Forest police teams ensured a safe rescue and transfer to CWRC for further care,” Dr Ghosh affirmed.

Rathin Barman, Joint Director of the Wildlife Trust of India, affirmed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, noting, “The calf is currently active and alert under 24×7 surveillance, receiving essential care.” He highlighted CWRC’s expertise in managing animals rescued from flood situations, with the ultimate goal of returning them to their natural habitat.

This rescue operation is part of broader initiatives aimed at safeguarding wildlife in flood-prone areas of Assam, particularly during the monsoon season when instances of animal strandings are frequent. The collaboration between the Assam Forest Department and WTI continues to be pivotal in wildlife conservation efforts across the region.

Authorities and conservationists urge heightened community vigilance and prompt reporting of stranded animals to facilitate timely interventions, thereby minimizing wildlife casualties during adverse weather conditions.

The successful rescue of the rhino calf underscores the dedication and coordinated efforts aimed at preserving Assam’s rich biodiversity amidst challenging natural conditions.