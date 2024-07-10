Outrage in Tripura: Youth Congress and NSUI’s Passionate Protest Against School Closures Ends in Mass Arrests

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: In a mounting wave of dissent, despite no formal declaration of school closures by the government yet, opposition Congress party’s student and youth organizations in the state have launched a vigorous campaign against purported impending shutdowns. This movement has gained momentum over recent days, saw a dramatic escalation when approximately 60 to 70 activists from the Youth Congress and NSUI jointly encircled the Chief Minister’s residence obstructing the road on Wednesday.

Responding swiftly to the scene, East Agartala Police Station staff led by the Additional Superintendent of Police and the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer arrived to disperse the blockade. “The protest must cease immediately,” demanded officials amidst the growing tension. However, met with staunch resistance, activists from the youth and student organizations intensified their demonstrations attempting to breach barricades and vandalize property in front of the Chief Minister’s residence. Subsequently, police intervened arresting the protestors and transferring them to a detention facility at Police Line in AD Nagar area.

Authorities confirmed that the Congress-affiliated student and youth groups had proceeded with the protest without proper authorization. Despite efforts to quell the unrest swiftly, concerns persist about the potential for further escalation. In response to the government’s alleged plan to close schools, President Neel Kamal Saha of the Pradesh Youth Congress asserted, “The decision to shutter 160 schools in West Tripura and over 170 in North Tripura is unjust.” Both the Pradesh Youth Congress and Pradesh NSUI have vowed to persist with their agitation until the government retracts its stance.

Presently, heightened security measures, including additional police and TSR personnel have been deployed outside the Chief Minister’s residence to forestall any further disturbances.