Tripura Left Front Submits Nomination for West Tripura District Council; LoP Jitendra Chaudhury Slams BJP’s Dominance in Panchayat Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2024: In the wake of the announcement of the three-tier panchayat election notification, the Tripura Left Front swiftly moved into action by submitting their nomination papers to the West Tripura District Council on Thursday. The event was marked by a significant march, showcasing the Left Front’s determination and unity.

Addressing a road meeting organized to coincide with the submission, CPM state secretary and leader of opposition Jitendra Chaudhury took a scathing jab at the ruling BJP. “In the last panchayat elections, the BJP captured more than 96 percent of the seats by force,” Chaudhury remarked, stressing the need for a resolute response in the upcoming elections.

Left Front Convenor Narayan Kar emphasized the gravity of the three-tier panchayat elections, which began accepting nominations today. “This election is crucial for the entire country, especially for the rural populace,” Kar asserted. Highlighting the BJP’s recent setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, he pointed out, “The BJP alliance lost 159 Lok Sabha seats in rural India. Defeating the BJP is essential for the development of rural people in the state.”

Kar accused the ruling party of widespread corruption, stating, “A group supported by the BJP is looting crores meant for people’s development.” He urged the public to reject the BJP in the panchayat elections, affirming the Left Front’s readiness to support any candidate opposing the BJP.

AIKS state secretary and CPIM leader Pabitra Kar announced that Left Front-backed candidates would be submitting nominations in 35 seats today, with plans to extend this to all constituencies in a phased manner. He criticized the current voting environment, citing incidents at a recent all-party meeting. “There is no free voting environment in the state,” Kar said, predicting a strong performance for the Left in the elections.

Jitendra Chaudhury echoed these sentiments, expressing frustration over the erosion of democratic principles since the BJP’s rise to power in 2018. “The democratic atmosphere has disappeared with the seizure of power through false promises and various inducements,” he lamented. Chaudhury underscored the importance of village participation in the state’s economic development, noting that “80 percent of the people live in villages.” He reiterated his accusation that the BJP had forcibly captured over 96 percent of the seats in the 2019 panchayat elections, leading to widespread corruption and lack of development.