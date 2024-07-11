Union Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav Assesses Dhalai District Hospital’s Facilities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 11, 2024: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of AYUSH, Pratap Rao Jadhav undertook a visit to Dhalai District Hospital in Kulai on Wednesday evening. The minister embarked on a thorough inspection of the hospital meticulously examining each ward and engaging with hospital staff and patients alike.

Beginning with the cardiac unit, Minister Jadhav proceeded to inspect the operation theater and the maternity ward, gaining firsthand insights into their operational procedures and patient care standards. He actively interacted with patients to understand their experiences and concerns, while also reviewing the overall hospital services.

Following his ward visits, Minister Jadhav convened a detailed discussion with hospital management and medical professionals in the conference hall. Discussions centered around hospital management practices, patient care standards, and environmental services for patients.

Expressing his observations, Minister Jadhav remarked, “I have conducted a detailed inspection of Dhalai District Hospital today. We have noted all the issues and challenges here.” He assured that these findings would be conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return to Delhi.

Accompanying Minister Jadhav were District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A, District Chief Medical Officer Apollo Koloi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Bidhan Bhowmik from Dhalai District Hospital, and officials from the State Health Department.

The minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across the region, ensuring better healthcare access and quality for all residents.