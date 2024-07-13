Reviving Manipur’s Cultural Heritage: Dr. Sapha Yumnam’s Subika Art Exhibition Opens In Imphal

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 13: An exhibition titled “Manipuri Mythology and Folklore” showcasing Subika Art by the acclaimed artist Dr. Sapha Yumnam commenced today at the Books and Coffee Store in Singjamei Yumnam Leikai, Imphal West. The exhibition features a diverse range of artworks that highlight the unique and vibrant style of Subika Art. Art enthusiasts and the general public are invited to explore the collection, which will be on display until July 17, 2024.

“Manipuri Mythology and Folklore” is an exhibition of modern Subika Art by Sapha Yumnam that introduces a largely unknown form of Asian art. The paintings were commissioned by Penguin Random House India as illustrations for their Puffin Young Adult publications ‘And That Is Why: Manipuri Myths Retold’ (2021) and its companion book ‘Feathers, Fools And Farts: Manipuri Folktales Told’ (2024).

The artworks in the exhibition are modern interpretations by Dr. Yumnam Sapha from the Department of Fine Art of Manipur University, who drew his inspiration from traditional, indigenous paintings and illustrations found in ancient Manipuri manuscripts called Subika. Rarely seen by the public, Subika manuscripts are a part of the Manipuri manuscript tradition called ‘puya’.

They are the only Manipuri manuscripts that are illustrated. Subika manuscripts are based on spirituality, religion, magic, divination, prognostication, and fortune-telling.